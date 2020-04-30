Netherlands reports less than 100 daily virus deaths

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the Netherlands continued to decline as country reported 84 new deaths on Thursday.

The death toll from coronavirus stood at 4,795 in the country, the National Institute of Public Health and the Environment (RVIM) said, asserting that the measures taken to contain the spread of infection "are working".

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 39,316 with 514 new additions.

There are currently 10,769 patients under treatment at hospitals across the country after 84 fresh admissions.

"The figures for the last few days are in line with the impression that the measures are working," the RVIM said in its latest update.

"The number of new hospital admissions reported per day is still decreasing. The same applies to the number of reported deaths."

After first appearing in China last December, the COVID-19 virus has spread to at least 186 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surpassing 3.21 million with more than 228,600 deaths. Nearly 992,000 have recovered so far.