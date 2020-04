Police officers walk on an empty street in downtown Moscow on April 26, 2020, during a strict lockdown in Russia to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. (AFP Photo)

Russia on Wednesday reported 5,841 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its overall nationwide case tally to 99,399.

The official nationwide death toll reached 972 on Wednesday after 108 people with the virus died in the last 24 hours, Russia's coronavirus crisis response centre said.