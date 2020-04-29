More than 2,200 US coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Healthcare workers gather for lunch purchased by members of the NYPD outside the Brooklyn Hospital Center, during the outbreak of coronavirus disease in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 28, 2020. (REUTERS Photo)

The number of daily deaths from coronavirus rose again in the US Tuesday, a tally from Johns Hopkins University showed, as the country's total fatalities surpassed those of Americans in the Vietnam War.

In a 24-hour period to 8:30 pm (0030 GMT), there were 2,207 additional deaths, the Baltimore-based university said, after the daily toll had fallen to around 1,300 on Sunday and Monday.

The total number of US deaths from new coronavirus have reached 58,351, passing the 58,220 which the National Archives records as US losses from combat and other causes, including accidents, in the years-long Southeast Asian war.

Also Tuesday the United States recorded its one millionth case of new coronavirus, about one-third of the entire world's case load, according to Johns Hopkins data.