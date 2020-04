A woman sits by the fence outside the Imamzadeh Saleh in the Iranian capital Tehran's Shemiran district on April 25, 2020 during the Muslim holy motnh of Ramadan, as all mosques and places of worship are closed due to the COVID-19. (AFP Photo)

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose by 80 in the past twenty four hours to 5,957, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Wednesday.

The total number of diagnosed cases of new coronavirus in Iran, one of the countries hardest hit by the outbreak in the Middle East, has reached 93,657, he said.