Germany experts say vaccine, herd immunity vital

Four leading scientific research organizations in Germany say some measures imposed to curb the rate of coronavirus infections will need to remain in place until a vaccine is found or herd immunity is achieved.

They say in a joint statement that their mathematical models independently show the reproduction rate of the outbreak has been below 1 in Germany since the end of March. This means every person confirmed with COVID-19 infected fewer than one other person over the past month.

The Fraunhofer Society, the Helmholtz Association, the Leibniz Association and the Max Planck Society say the drop in new cases in Germany was thanks to restrictions and behavior changes. But they warned "the situation is not stable, even a small increase in the reproduction rate would lead us back into a phase of exponential growth."

They say striving for herd immunity, where so many people acquire immunity that the virus is effectively stopped from spreading through the population, would require "several years" and some restrictions would need to be maintained. Experts say a vaccine likely won't be available until next year.

The institutions urged a focus on three areas: continued hygiene measures; expanded testing and tracing capacity; and adjusted contact restrictions.









