France: Unilateral decisions won’t solve Libya conflict

The conflict in Libya will not end with "unilateral decisions," France said, in response to warlord Khalifa Haftar's unilateral declaration of becoming the ruler of Libya.

In a statement, Olivier Gauvin, the deputy spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, emphasized the conflict in Libya can only be solved through bilateral dialogue.

"Conflicts will not end with unilateral decisions. There is no alternative to the political solution that was made within the framework of Berlin conference," Gauvin said.

Gauvin said France supports Libya's sovereignty, unity and stability.

In a video message Monday, Haftar unilaterally declared himself the ruler of Libya.

Pointing to street demonstrations in areas under his control, he claimed he had "accepted the mandate of the Libyan people" to govern the country.

He said the Skhirat agreement signed in 2015 by the warring sides in Libya under the auspices of the UN is "a thing of the past."

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya, supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.