'Slumdog Millionaire' actor Irrfan Khan dies at 53

Indian actor Irrfan Khan, known for his roles in "Slumdog Millionaire," "Life of Pi" and numerous award-winning Bollywood films, died in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 53.

Khan's death was confirmed by a spokesman for the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where he was admitted with complications arising from a colon infection.

Khan was detected with endocrine cancer in 2018 for which he underwent prolonged treatment in London. He returned to work in 2019.

One of India's finest actors, the tall and lanky Khan was known for expressing a gamut of expressions through just twitches of his eyebrows or a movement of the eyes.

"An incredible talent ... a gracious colleague ... a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema ... left us too soon ... creating a huge vacuum," veteran actor actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted.

Khan made his debut as a young letter writer in Mira Nair's Academy Award-nominated "Salaam Bombay!" (1988). His last international film was the British production "Puzzle" (2018), in which he played the role of jigsaw puzzle solver.