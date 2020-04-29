BERLIN CONDEMNS YPG/PKK TERROR ATTACK IN SYRIAS AFRIN

WORLD

Berlin condemns YPG/PKK terror attack in Syria's Afrin

Germany on Wednesday condemned a recent terrorist attack by the YPG/PKK in northwestern Syria that killed at least 40 civilians, including 11 children.

"The Foreign Ministry condemns yesterday's in the Syrian province of in the strongest possible terms," a spokeswoman said in a statement.

At least 47 people were wounded in the attack in Afrin urban center, carried out by the using a bomb-rigged fuel tanker.

The German Foreign Ministry renewed its call for an end to violence during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

 "We support the UN Special Envoy's call for a sustainable cease-fire in Syria, especially during the fasting month of Ramadan, and in the wake of the coronavirus crisis," said the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.

She also underlined Berlin's commitment to a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Syria.

"We will continue to advocate for an end to war, displacements, state persecution and terror," she said.

In January 2018, Turkey launched a major military operation -- Operation Olive Branch -- to rid Afrin of terrorist groups and liberated the city and province that March.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.





