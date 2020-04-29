BERLIN CONDEMNS YPG/PKK TERROR ATTACK IN SYRIAS AFRIN

Germany on Wednesday condemned a recent terrorist attack by the YPG/PKK in northwestern Syria that killed at least 40 civilians, including 11 children.

"The Foreign Ministry condemns yesterday's terrorist attack in the Syrian province of Afrin in the strongest possible terms," a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said in a statement.

At least 47 people were wounded in the attack in Afrin urban center, carried out by the YPG/PKK using a bomb-rigged fuel tanker.

The German Foreign Ministry renewed its call for an end to violence during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"We support the UN Special Envoy's call for a sustainable cease-fire in Syria, especially during the fasting month of Ramadan, and in the wake of the coronavirus crisis," said the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.

She also underlined Berlin's commitment to a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Syria.

"We will continue to advocate for an end to war, displacements, state persecution and terror," she said.

In January 2018, Turkey launched a major military operation -- Operation Olive Branch -- to rid Afrin of terrorist groups and liberated the city and province that March.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.











