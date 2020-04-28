Worldwide coronavirus death toll crosses 210,000

A woman wearing a protective mask holds flowers near a makeshift memorial for medics, who reportedly died in Saint Petersburg in the times of the coronavirus disease outbreak, in central Saint Petersburg, Russia April 28, 2020. (REUTERS Photo)

More than 210,000 people have died worldwide in the coronavirus pandemic, 85 percent of them in Europe and the United States, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources at 0845 GMT on Tuesday.

A total of 210,930 deaths have been recorded among 3,027,853 cases since the outbreak began in China late last year.

Europe, the hardest-hit continent, registered 126,793 fatalities from 1,404,171 infections, while the United States was the country with the most deaths -- 56,253 -- ahead of Italy with 26,977, Spain with 23,822, France 23,293 and Britain 21,092.