US thanks Turkey for coronavirus medical donation

The US thanked Turkey on Tuesday for donating medical supplies in cooperation to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak in the worst-hit country.

"During times of crisis, like the worldwide effort to combat COVID-19, close coordination among like-minded allies and partners is key to developing a swift and effective response. None of us can do this alone," US Ambassador to Turkey David Satterfield said in a statement.

"On behalf of the US Government, I want to thank our NATO Ally Turkey for today's generous donation of medical supplies and other essential equipment."

Satterfield noted that the donation is scheduled for delivery later in the day via Turkish A-400M military aircraft to Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, D.C.

It includes equipment such as N95 masks, gowns, and face shields.

He stressed that the donation will be distributed to those who need them most across the US by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"As this delivery indicates, the US-Turkey relationship is strong and one of our most important alliances," the ambassador said. "We look forward to continuing cooperation with Turkey on this and many other mutual priorities."

Turkish Armed Forces aircrafts have also delivered health supplies recently to Spain, Italy, Britain, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Libya and Somalia.

The US continues to be the epicenter and leads in COVID-19 cases and deaths worldwide. Maryland-based Johns Hopkins University's running tally counted nearly 988,500 infections and over 56,200 deaths with more than 111,500 recoveries.