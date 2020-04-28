UK coronavirus hospital death toll increases by 586 to 21,678
WORLD Reuters
Published
Britain's health ministry on Tuesday said 586 more people had died after testing positive for COVID-19 in hospital, taking the total toll to 21,678. The increase is significantly higher than Monday's 360 new fatalities recorded -- the lowest daily total since March -- but down on the highest death tolls to date seen earlier this month.
The death toll from COVID-19 in British hospitals rose by 586 to 21,678 as of 1600 GMT on Monday, health secretary Matt Hancock said.
He added that Britain would publish data on deaths in care homes and in the community every day from Wednesday. Previously these figures were published by the Office for National Statistics with a lag of more than a week.