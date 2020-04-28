Turkic Council stresses coordination in fight againts COVID-19

The Turkic Council on Tuesday decided to consolidate cooperation in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Health ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan held a videoconference on Tuesday.

The participants discussed the latest figures of COVID-19 in their respective countries, as well as health infrastructures, diagnosis and treatment methods and quarantine measures.

The ministers agreed to establish a cooperation mechanism through a committee, which will include the leading scientists, doctors and heads of relevant public institutions of the member states.

At the meeting, it was also decided to establish a supply chain among the member countries for production of medicines and medical equipment as well as mutual aid.

The videoconference saw the attendance of the Turkic Council's Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev, Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, Azerbaijan's Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev, Kazakhstan's Health Minister Yelzhan Birtanov, Kyrgyzstan's Health Minister Sabirjan Abdikarimov, and Uzbekistan's Health Minister Alisher Shodmonov.

As non-member observer state, Hungary's Health Minister Zoltan Lorinczi and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge also attended the meeting.

