Erdoğan aide: Solidarity and cooperation to help defeat COVID-19

The world will overcome the novel coronavirus "through international solidarity and cooperation," Turkey's communications director said on Tuesday.

"In these trying times, we continue to stand in solidarity with our friends and allies," Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter along with four pictures showing a Turkish cargo plane and medical aid ready to depart for the US.

"A plane delivering the Turkish people's gift to the United States departed Turkey earlier today," Altun said.

"We will leave these dark days behind through international solidarity and cooperation," he added.

Altun's remarks came after a Turkish military cargo plane carrying medical supplies for use against the coronavirus pandemic departed for the US on early Tuesday.

Turkey has so far delivered aid to at least 57 countries around the globe to help fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit.

The pandemic has killed more than 212,200 people worldwide, with the total number of infections exceeding 3.06 million, while at least 906,000 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.