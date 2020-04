A construction worker passes a mural by artist Casper Cruse, showing a woman with a mask holding a heart in the colors of the dutch flag as a support for those suffering from the effects of the coronavirus, in Netherlands, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo)

The Netherlands' number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 171 to 38,416 health authorities said on Tuesday, with 48 new deaths.

The country's death toll stands at 4,566, the Netherlands' Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

The RIVM cautioned it only reports confirmed cases, and actual numbers are higher.