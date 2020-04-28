Brazil records more than 66,000 coronavirus cases

A woman wearing a face mask and gloves walks past Nossa Senhora das Gracas cemetery during the COVID-19 pandemic in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, April 27, 2020. (AP Photo)

The worst-affected country in South America, Brazil has now reported over 66,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, health authorities announced on Monday.

On Sunday, 4,613 new cases were detected, which was the second largest daily increase since the disease outbreak began, after Friday.

The country's death toll rose by 338 to 4,535.

According to the Observatory of Brazilian Universities, the number of deaths related to the coronavirus doubled in eight days.

"This is the beginning of the most difficult phase in Brazil," political scientist Mauricio Santoro from the University of the State of Rio de Janeiro told dpa. "In Brazil, the situation we have seen in other countries is here made worse by our difficult social situation," Santoro said.

Hospitals have reached their limits in parts of the country, due to the rapidly rising number of infections and sometimes unreliable health system.

In Rio de Janeiro there were no more intensive care beds in public hospitals.

In Manaus, capital of the state of Amazonas, a refrigerated container was placed in front of a large hospital to store the corpses and mass graves were dug.