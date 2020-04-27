US: JOE BIDENS RUN GETS NOD FROM HOUSE SPEAKER PELOSI

In this file photo US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks to the press before signing the additional 484 billion dollar relief package amid the coronavirus pandemic at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 23, 2020. (AFP Photo)

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday became the latest high-profile Democrat to officially endorse former Vice President Joe Biden's White House bid.

"Today, I'm proud to endorse Joe Biden for President of the United States because he will be an extraordinary president," she said in a pre-recorded video message attached to her tweet. "He knows how to get the job done."

Praising Biden's work in various policy areas, Pelosi touted his character in an implicit dig at the current president, saying: "Joe Biden brings values and integrity to work every day because he never forgets his roots."

"Now more than ever we need a forward-looking, battle-tested leader who will fight for the people: a president with the values, experience and the strategic thinking the bring our nation together and build a better, fairer world for our children," she added.

Two weeks ago Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Democratic hopeful, and independent Senator Bernie Sanders, Biden's top challenger for the nomination, both lent their support.

Pelosi's surprisingly late endorsement of Biden came weeks after Sanders dropped his presidential bid on April 8.



Biden's candidacy is set to become official at this summer's Democratic convention.