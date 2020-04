A woman plays the flute from her balcony, decorated with a Spanish flag and a black ribbon in memory of people who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronda, Spain, April 26, 2020. (REUTERS Photo)

The number of daily fatalities from the novel coronavirus reported in Spain rose on Monday to 331, up from 288 the previous day, the health ministry said.

The overall death toll caused by the disease rose to 23,521 from 23,190 the day before. The total number of diagnosed cases rose to 209,465 from 207,634 the day before.