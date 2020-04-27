Coronavirus tally rises in Saudi Arabia, Sudan

Health authorities in Saudi Arabia and Sudan reported more coronavirus cases and deaths on Monday.

In Saudi Arabia, five people died from COVID-19 virus, pushing the death toll to 144, according to the Health Ministry.

Additional 1,289 coronavirus recorded cases raised the total to 18,811, including 2,531 recoveries.

Meanwhile, Sudan's Health Ministry reported one more death, raising the toll to 22.

Thirty-eight fresh cases pushed the total to 275, including 21 recoveries.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed almost 207,500 people, with total infections nearing 3 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University. Over 876,000 people have recovered.







