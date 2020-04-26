Turkey repatriates coronavirus patient from Sweden

Turkey on Sunday brought home one of its citizens from Sweden who contracted coronavirus but did not receive treatment.

A Turkish air ambulance left Malmo Airport at 9 a.m. local time (0700GMT) and arrived at the Ankara Esenboğa Airport at 1:30 p.m. local time (1030GMT).

After routine health checks, the patient Emrullah Gülüşken and his three children were taken to Ankara Sehir Hospital.

In Malmo, Sweden, Gülüşken tested positive for COVID-19 but was denied treatment by authorities. His daughters Leyla and Samira shared posts on social media, asking for help.

Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca took swift action, and brought the family back.

"A daughter did something that would be an example to all. Our country took very swift action. Our ambulance aircraft brought the patient from Sweden this morning," Koca wrote on Twitter.

"Dear Leyla [daughter of Gülüşken], we have cured over 25,000 patients, Emrullah Gülüşken will recover as well," he said.

Daughters of the Turkish expat thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Health Minister Koca for their initiative.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

