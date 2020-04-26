Turkey records 20-day low in COVID-19 cases - health ministry

Turkey's confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 2,357 in the past 24 hours, and 99 more people have died, taking the death toll to 2,805, Health Ministry data showed on Sunday.

The total number of cases in the country stood at 110,130, the data showed.

A total of 29,140 people have so far recovered from the new coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19. The number of tests carried out in the past 24 hours was 30,177.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 205,000 people, with total infections exceeding 2.92 million, while over 853,000 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.









