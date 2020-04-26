Premature baby beats COVID-19 in Iran

A baby born prematurely in the central Yazd city of Iran, weighing just 800 grams (1.76 pounds), has defeated coronavirus.

"A new type of coronavirus was detected in Amir Arsalan, who was born 40 days earlier," Dr. Mahmud Nuri, deputy rector from the city's Shahid Sadoughi University of Medical Sciences, said, adding that the newborn's mother had COVID-19.

"Today, the baby weighs 1200 grams... both the baby and mother have defeated the disease," he said.

According to global health standards, a normal baby at the time of birth weighs between 2.5 and 4.5 kg.

In Iran, COVID-19 was first detected in the city of Qom on Feb. 19, and then spread throughout the country. At least 5,710 people have died while more than 90,000 have been infected so far.

Authorities have in phases since April 11 allowed the reopening of businesses that were closed as part of measures to slow the spread of the virus.

