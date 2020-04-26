Malaria remains leading cause of death in DR Congo

Malaria remains the leading cause of death in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Doctors Without Borders (MFS) said Saturday.

In a message to mark World Malaria Day, the group said more than 13,000 deaths from malaria were recorded in 2019 in the DR Congo.

"The most affected by malaria are children below 5 years. Rural areas are the most affected due to insecurity and difficulties in accessing health facilities," MFS said in a statement.

In North Kivu area, in Mweso health zone and the Walikale territory, malaria is among the three most frequent diseases, according to the health charity organization.

It is the second leading cause of death in Mweso but the supply of medicine is more difficult there.

Human resources and infrastructure are also lacking to support the malaria fight which remains an economic burden on poor households, said MFS.

The group believes it is critical to work on prevention, diagnosis and treatment to reduce the effects of malaria.

World Malaria Day was marked Saturday under the theme ,"Zero malaria starts with me."

The World Health Organization (WHO) has set 2030 as the deadline for malaria elimination.

Globally, there were an estimated 405,000 malaria deaths in 2018, the WHO said in a report released in December.

At least 94% of malaria deaths occur in the WHO African Region, according to the UN agency.

Children younger than five are the most vulnerable group, accounting for 67% of deaths.