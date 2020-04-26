Graham says U.S. needs to rely less on China

Officials in South Carolina expressed appreciation Sunday for the 1.5 million surgical masks sent from China that are needed to stem the new coronavirus outbreak.

But U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham also called for a lessening of U.S. reliance on China.

"We want the masks made in the United States," Graham said during an availability on the tarmac of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport. He watched the unloading of the masks from a Boeing aircraft.

"We don't want to ever have to rely on China or anyone where for our basic health care needs."

Throughout the new coronavirus outbreak, Graham has repeatedly called for a draw-down of U.S. reliance on China. He tweeted earlier this month he wanted the U.S. response over the outbreak "so overwhelming China will change its behavior."

The Republican also told Fox News he felt the U.S. "should send China a bill for the pandemic."

Noting he expected a resurgence of the virus in the fall, Graham said Sunday he wanted the U.S. to be "much better prepared" in terms of needed supplies by the time that happens.

"The medical supply chain is coming back to America," he said.

U.S. Rep. William Timmons echoed Graham's comments, saying of the necessity of a mask shipment from China: "This will not happen again."











