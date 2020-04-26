WORLD

Global novel coronavirus cases surpass 2.9M

WORLD Anadolu Agency
Published
GLOBAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS CASES SURPASS 2.9M

Coronavirus is continuing its spread across the world, with about 2.9 million confirmed cases in 185 countries as of Sunday afternoon, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data showed that the number of virus-linked deaths reached 203,332, while the number of people who recovered stands at 824,002.

A total of 2,900,422 cases are recorded worldwide, and the US is the hardest-hit with the highest number of infections and deaths -- more than 939,200 and nearly 54,000, respectively.

While Italy has the second-highest death toll with 26,384, Spain has the second-highest cases -- over 223,700.

The virus was first detected in Wuhan, China late last year.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.






More From A News

Contact Us