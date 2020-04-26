Egyptian prank TV show sparks controversy over guest 'torture'

An Egyptian prank television show has sparked controversy on social media for apparently subjecting its guests to torture and intimidation.

The show, "Ramez Officially Crazy," is hosted by Egyptian actor Ramez Galal. It began airing on the private MBC Masr channel at the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

A guest is invited under the guise of a ficticious show called "The Truth Chair" and is fastened to a confessional chair.

A host then asks them to comment on pictures of celebrities shown from behind curtains, including one of Galal who suddenly comes out of the frame, surprising the guest.

At that moment the guest is given an electrical shock, swirled in the air and dropped in water.

Galal, a well-known comedian, has been hosting prank shows during Ramadan for several years, earning wide popularity. The shows have been criticized, however, for putting guests in dangerous situations.

The first two guests, on Friday and Saturday, were Egyptian actress Ghada Adel and Tunisian footballer Ali Maaloul, who plays for Egypt's al-Ahly team. Both were subjected to the show's controversial treatment.

Viewers took to social media to criticize the programme.

"Ramez Galal has moved from the phase of bullying to sadism," said one Twitter user by the name of Ahmed El Gallad.

"This is psychological and physical abuse this is literally torture and should be stopped immediately. It's not funny at all!!!," wrote another Twitter user, Intesar Taha.

Meanwhile, the public prosecution has received a complaint asking it to investigate Galal for presenting a show involving violence and sadism.











