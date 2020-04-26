BRAZILS DEATH TOLL FROM CORONAVIRUS RISES TO 4,016

Brazil confirmed Sunday 346 fatalities from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing total deaths there to 4,016.

The number of registered cases surged to 58,509, as 5,514 patients tested positive for the virus, according to health officials.

Brazil, with a population of 210 million, is one of the worst-hit nations in Latin America.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 202,300 worldwide, with total infections nearing 2.9 million, while an excess of 814,000 patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.