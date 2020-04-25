KASHMIRS CORONAVIRUS CASES NEAR 500 AFTER HIGHEST DAILY SPIKE

The number of coronavirus cases in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir moved close to 500 on Saturday after the region's highest single-day spike so far.

The overall count rose to 494 after 40 new cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours, according to a government update.

One more fatality raised the death toll to six, while recoveries increased by three to 112.

The COVID-19 patient who died early on Saturday was a 72-year-old man living in the northern Baramulla district.

Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said health authorities had managed to conduct more than 1,000 tests in a single day.

"Finally J&K breaks the 1000 test barrier - 1071 samples tested in the last 24 hours," he said in a tweet.

According to the government update, 66,343 people are enlisted for observation and 6,324 are under quarantine in Indian-administered Kashmir.



DISPUTED REGION



Jammu and Kashmir is held by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full. A small sliver is also held by China.

Since they were partitioned in 1947, the two countries have fought four wars -- in 1948, 1965, 1971, and 1999 -- three of them over Kashmir.

Some Kashmiri groups in Jammu and Kashmir have been fighting against Indian rule for independence, or unification with neighboring Pakistan.

According to several human rights organizations, thousands of people have reportedly been killed in the conflict in the region since 1989.