Erdoğan, Abbas discuss measures against COVID-19

The Turkish and Palestinian presidents on Saturday discussed measures against COVID-19, according to an official statement.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Mahmoud Abbas discussed cooperation in the fight against the novel virus, bilateral relations and regional issues, Turkey's Communications Directorate said.

In a separate phone call, Erdoğan and Tunisia's parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi discussed cooperation in the fight against coronavirus, bilateral relations and regional issues.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed nearly 200,000 people, with total infections exceeding 2.84 million, while over 803,000 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.





