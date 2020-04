Health workers hold a moment of silence to remember Joaquin Diaz, the hospital's chief of surgery who died of COVID-19, at La Paz hospital in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 20, 2020. (AP Photo)

Spain saw 367 people die of novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours for the lowest daily number of deaths in four weeks, government said on Friday.

That took total fatalities to 22,524 from 22,157 the day before, the health ministry said. The overall number of coronavirus cases rose to 219,764 from 213,024 the day before.