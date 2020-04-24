Saudi-led coalition forces extend Yemen cease-fire

The Arab Coalition led by Saudi Arabia on Friday announced a one-month extension of an ongoing unilateral cease-fire in Yemen, Saudi local media reported.

The two-week cease-fire that went into effect on April 9 was extended in response to a call by the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, the official SPA news agency quoted coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki as saying.

This decision was made to allow parties to progress in negotiations for a permanent cease-fire, to agree on important economic and humanitarian measures and to continue the political process in the country, al-Maliki said.

He stressed that the measure also showed Saudi Arabia's emphasis on fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic, especially during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

On April 8, the Saudi-led Arab Coalition announced the ceasefire in a bid to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed tens of thousands around the world.

Yemen has so far registered one coronavirus case, but the country's healthcare system has been stressed by the ongoing civil war.

The country has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Iranian-backed Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict, which has led to the world's worst humanitarian crisis as millions remain at risk of starvation.







