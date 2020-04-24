Pakistan extends COVID-19 lockdown until May 9

Pakistan on Friday extended until May 9 the ongoing lockdown aimed at stemming the fast-increasing coronavirus cases in the country.

Asad Umar, Minister for Planning and Development, announced the decision taken by the National Coordination Committee, a government body formed to deal with the coronavirus crisis which was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The coming few weeks are crucial [concerning the coronavirus outbreak]. That's why the government has decided to further extend the lockdown," said Umar, who is also the head of the government's anti-COVID-19 campaign.

Last month, Pakistan had imposed a countrywide lockdown closing down shops, markets, shopping centers, and government, and private offices except for emergency service, in a desperate move to curb the surging COVID-19 cases.

On April 14, Khan had announced a two-week extension in the countrywide lockdown until April 30 easing restrictions on several "low-risk" industries, including construction, agriculture, e-commerce, paper and packaging, and others to resume the business activities and to stem a deepening economic meltdown caused by the coronavirus crisis.

- DOCTORS' WARNING

The country's key medical associations have warned the government of serious consequences if a "complete" lockdown is not imposed.

Addressing a news conference in Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar on Friday, representatives of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Pakistan Islamic Medical

Association, and Young Doctors Association, express concerns over the government's decision to allow the partial resumption of business activities, and prayers at mosques.

"Allowing the mass gatherings at mosques or markets may lead to an unmanageable situation as the country's weak health system is already overburdened," Dr. Qaisar Sajjad, the secretary-general of PMA, said.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Pakistan has risen to 11,155 with 642 new cases over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said.

Another 13 patients died due to the virus across the country in a day, raising the toll to 237. Some 2,527 have recovered so far.











