India sees biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases

India on Friday reported 1,752 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest single-day spike in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 23,452, the Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the death toll in the country has risen to 723, as 37 new fatalities were registered over the past 24 hours.

The Home Ministry said that violations of lockdown measures reported in some parts of the country pose a serious health hazard to the public and may lead to the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the minority Muslim community at the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"Ramadan Mubarak! I pray for everyone's safety, well-being, and prosperity. May this Holy Month bring with its abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion. May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet," Modi said on Twitter post.

