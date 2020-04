A trained volunteer walks past coffins stacked next to refrigeration units inside the temporary mortuary set up in the car park of Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif in Birmingham, central England on April 19, 2020. (AFP Photo)

The death toll from the new coronavirus in hospitals across the United Kingdom has risen to 19,506, an increase of 684 in 24 hours, the latest data from the health ministry showed on Friday.

The country now has 143,464 confirmed cases of the virus, up 5,386 in a day.