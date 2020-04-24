Death toll from novel coronavirus in Netherlands nears 4,300

The death toll from coronavirus in the Netherlands is nearly 4,300, authorities said on Friday.

With 112 more fatalities, the death toll rose to 4,289, according to the National Institute of Public Health and the Environment.

Meanwhile, the tally of cases rose to 36,535 with 806 new cases.

"Since not all COVID-19 patients are tested, the actual numbers in the Netherlands are higher than the numbers stated in the report," the institute said in its daily update.

There are currently 10,081 patients under treatment at hospitals across the country, with 123 more admissions reported on Friday.

"The number of new reports of hospitalized patients per day still shows a declining trend. The same applies to the number of reported deceased patients," the RIVM said.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December, with the U.S. and Europe being the hardest-hit areas in the world.

More than 2.73 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll close to 192,000 and over 751,000 recoveries, according to data compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.









