TURKEYS CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL RISES BY 115 TO 2,491, WITH 3,116 NEW CASES CONFIRMED - HEALTH MINISTRY

Turkey's confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease increased by 3,116 in the past 24 hours, and 115 more people have died, taking the death toll to 2,491, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday.

The total number of cases in the country stood at 101,790, the data showed. A total of 18,491 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and the number of tests carried out over the past 24 hours stood at 40,962.

"Today we are in a better condition than yesterday. We came to this point with a total of 791,906 tests, with none of them done by chance," said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

To detect possible infections due to contact, screenings were done for each diagnosis, he added.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 186,000 people, with total infections exceeding 2.66 million, while over 727,000 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.