A Spanish flag hangs from a balcony during the lockdown following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Ronda, southern Spain, April 19, 2020. (REUTERS Photo)

Spain said Thursday 440 people died in the past 24 hours from the new coronavirus, a slight increase for the third day running, bringing the overall death toll to 22,157.

The country has suffered the third-highest number of deaths in the world from the pandemic after the United States and Italy, with infections now more than 213,000 cases, health ministry figures showed.