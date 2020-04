Members of the Russian Emergencies Ministry wearing protective gear spray disinfectant inside Kiyevsky railway station, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia April 22, 2020. (REUTERS Photo)

Russia recorded 4,774 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, a fall in the number of daily new cases for the third day running, bringing its nationwide tally to 62,773, the Russian coronavirus crisis response centre said on Thursday.

Forty-two people with the virus died in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 555, it said.