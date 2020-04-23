IRANS CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL REACHES 5,481

With 90 new deaths reported in Iran, the death toll from the coronavirus surged to 5,481, state media said on Thursday.

A total of 1,030 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 87,026, Iran's state broadcaster reported, citing a statement Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

Jahanpour said 64,843 people have recovered so far and were discharged from hospitals, while 3,105 patients are in critical condition.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed nearly 183,000 people, with total infections exceeding 2.63 million, while more than 715,000 have recovered, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.