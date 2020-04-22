YPG/PKK terror infiltration blocked by Turkish allies

Clashes broke out on Wednesday between the Syrian National Army (SNA) and YPG/PKK terrorists after they tried to infiltrate an area of northern Syria liberated from terrorists by Turkey and the SNA.

In areas bordering Şanlıurfa in southeastern Turkey, the YPG/PKK terrorists tried to infiltrate the frontlines of SNA soldiers-local allies of Turkey-near the town of Tel Tamer around Ras al-Ayn.

Through the clashes, the SNA soldiers held back the terrorists.

The YPG/PKK continues its attempts to infiltrate areas of northern Syria east of the Euphrates, frequently targeting Ras al-Ayn and Tell Abyad around the safe zone.

Since 2016, in league with the SNA, Turkey has led a trio of successful operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor, enable peaceful settlement by locals, and protect civilians from attacks: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.