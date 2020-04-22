Turkish Red Crescent delivers Ramadan aid to Iraqi Turkmens

Turkey's state aid agency distributed food aid packages Wednesday to more than 1,000 Turkmen families in Iraq as part of its Ramadan campaign, officials told Anadolu Agency.

Mehmet Murat Özgüven, head of the Turkish Red Crescent (Turk Kızılay) Iraq delegation, said parcels were handed out to 1,100 families in southern Kirkuk province and the Tuz Khurmatu district in northern Saladin province.

The campaign will continue in Erbil, Mosul and Talafar during the holy month of Ramadan, which begins later this week, Özgüven added.

Turk Kızılay is the largest humanitarian organization in Turkey, with an international network to help nations in need.









