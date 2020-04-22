Greta Thunberg says climate action still needed amid virus outbreak

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak has forced changes in how activists protest for action on climate change, but the problem has not gone away.

Activists have heeded health authorities' calls to avoid large-scale demonstrations to contain the spread of the virus, and gone online.

"This is the kind of reaction we see in a crisis because we are in a global crisis, and that means we have to put other things aside and focus on this at the moment," Thunberg said on Wednesday in a webcast discussion from the Nobel Museum in Stockholm.

"The climate crisis ... is still ongoing and not slowing even in times like this," she said. "We need to be able to tackle two crises at once."

Thunberg, 17, began a global movement to draw attention to climate change by skipping school on Fridays and staged her first school strike in August 2018.

"If one single virus can destroy economies in a matter of weeks then that shows we are not thinking long-term ... we are not resilient," she said.

Also part of the discussion was Johan Rockstrom, head of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany.

He noted that many people and authorities have acted to reduce the risk of infection during the pandemic, and a similar stance was needed on climate change.

"I hope that we will come out of the pandemic crisis with a much more humble recognition that the scientific evidence on climate shows that it is not worth taking the risk, and therefore we can act more collectively and in the right direction," Rockstrom said.