U.S. death toll from COVID-19 epidemic surpasses 42,000 mark

The death toll in the U.S. from the novel coronavirus has surpassed the 42,000 mark on Tuesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The Maryland-based university's running tally counted 42,458 deaths and 788,920 cases.

The U.S. continues to lead worldwide deaths related to the virus after Italy reported 24,114, and Spain followed it with 21,282.

More than 73,500 people have recovered in the U.S., according to the data.

New York is the worst-hit state by the pandemic with 18,653 deaths and more than 253,000 cases, followed by New Jersey with 4,520 deaths and 88,800 cases.

Last week, President Donald Trump said the U.S. could see up to 65,000 coronavirus deaths.

"I think we will be substantially, hopefully, below the 100,000. I think, right now, we are heading at probably around 60,000, maybe 65,000," Trump told reporters at a White House coronavirus task force news conference on Friday.

Since the virus emerged in China last December, it has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

There are more than 2.5 million confirmed infections globally with more than 171,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. More than 659,000 have recovered.











