Head mortician Jordi Fernandez prepares a coffin before placing the body of a COVID-19 victim in an underground parking garage turned into a morgue at funeral home in Barcelona, Spain, April 14, 2020. (AP Photo)

Spain saw a slight increase in the daily death toll from novel coronavirus on Tuesday, with 430 people dying in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

So far, 21,282 people have succumbed to the pandemic in Spain, which has suffered the third-highest number of deaths in the world after the United States and Italy.