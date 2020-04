Health workers wear PPE as they transfer a patient into from an ambulance into The Royal London Hospital in east London on April 18, 2020, during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP Photo)

The COVID-19 death toll in English hospitals rose 429 to 14,829, the national health service said.

"15 of the 429 patients (aged between 49 and 92 years old) had no known underlying health condition," the health service said.