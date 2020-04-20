Coronavirus deaths, cases rise in 7 Arab countries

Kuwait, Morocco, Lebanon, Oman, Algeria, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Iraq on Monday updated data on the novel coronavirus pandemic in each country.

In the Gulf state of Kuwait, the death toll is now nine, after two more patients died on Monday, while 367 people have recovered in the country so far.

The Health Ministry added that 80 people had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 1,995.

In Morocco, North Africa, the death toll rose to 143 after two patients died on Monday.

Morocco's Health Ministry said that 135 confirmed new cases brought the infections to 2,990, including 340 recoveries.

The number of coronavirus cases in Oman rose to 1,410 after 144 more cases were reported, according to a statement by the country's Health Ministry.

The statement said that the infections included four deaths and 238 recoveries.

In Lebanon, four more people tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the total to 677, including 21 fatalities.

Algerian Health Ministry announced nine more deaths, raising the toll to 384, while 89 fresh cases brought the total to 2,713, including 1,099 recoveries.

In the UAE, 484 cases were confirmed, bringing the total to 7,265, including 41 deaths and 1,360 recoveries.

The Iraqi Health Ministry recorded 35 cases, pushing the total to 1,574, including 82 deaths and 1,043 recoveries.

After first detected in China late last year, the virus has spread to 185 countries and regions. It has killed more than 167,500 people and infected over 2.44 million, according to the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 640,000 people have recovered so far.













