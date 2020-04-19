US coronavirus-related deaths climbs by 2,009 to 39,095

The U.S. on Sunday reported 2,009 additional coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, surpassing the 39,000 mark, according to the Maryland-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's running tally counted a total of 39,095 deaths and 735,336 cases.

The U.S. continues to lead the world in the number of coronavirus infections and deaths, followed by Spain and Italy in either tallies.

Italy has the second-highest death toll with nearly 23,227 fatalities, while Spain has the second-highest confirmed cases with nearly 195,944, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins.

More than 66,854 people have recovered in the U.S., according to the data.

New York state is the worst hit by the pandemic, with 13,157 deaths and almost 242,570 cases, followed by New Jersey with 4,249 deaths and over 81,599 cases.

Since the virus emerged last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

There are more than 2.35 million confirmed infections globally and over 162,000 deaths, while nearly 605,000 have recovered.











