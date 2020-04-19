Russia reports record daily rise in novel coronavirus cases

Russia on Sunday reported a record rise of 6,060 new coronavirus cases over the previous 24 hours, bringing its nationwide tally to 42,853, the Russian coronavirus crisis response centre said.



The death toll from the coronavirus in the country reached 361 as 48 more people died over the past 24 hours.



At least 234 people also recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 3,291.

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia began rising sharply this month, although it had reported far fewer infections than many western European countries in the outbreak's early stages.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed nearly 161,000, with total infections exceeding 2.33 million, while more than 598,500 have recovered, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.









