Israel’s COVID-19 cases surpass 13,300 with 171 deaths

The death toll in Israel from the coronavirus rose to 171, as seven more people died, the country's Health Ministry said Sunday.

The ministry said 97 new cases were reported in the country, bringing the tally to 13,362, some 156 of them in critical condition. As many as 3,564 people have recovered.

The government have taken some measures to stem the spread of the virus, including closure of all educational institutes and banning gatherings of more than two people in open or closed public areas.

All businesses but supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks have also been closed since March 15.

Tel Aviv banned the entry of foreign citizens except those with Israeli residency.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed nearly 161,000, with total infections exceeding 2.3 million, while more than 598,300 have recovered, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.











