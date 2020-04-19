IRANS NEW CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL RISES BY 87 TO 5,118 - HEALTH OFFICIAL

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has risen by 87 to 5,118, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Sunday.

The total number of infected cases in Iran, the Middle Eastern country hardest hit by the outbreak, has reached 82,211, he said.

Jahanpour added that 57,023 people had recovered and discharged from hospitals, whereas 3,456 patients were in critical condition.

More than 2.34 million cases have been reported in 185 countries and regions, with the death toll over 161,300 and nearly 600,000 recoveries, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Billions of people are under containment to slow the pandemic.







