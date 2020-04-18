Spain reports more than 20,000 coronavirus deaths

Two workers carry a coffin at the Yago Gonzalez coffin-making factory in Pinor, northwestern Spain, on April 14, 2020. (AFP Photo)

The death toll from the coronavirus in Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, moved past 20,000 on Saturday, the health ministry said.

A total of 20,043 people have now succumbed to the disease, which killed 565 people in Spain in the past 24 hours, slightly down on the 585 reported on Friday.

The number of overall coronavirus cases rose to 191,726 on Saturday from 188,068 on Friday, it added.